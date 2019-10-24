Hill, 15, makes golf history as youngest winner

DUBAI: English 15-year-old Josh Hill on Wednesday became the youngest player ever to win an Official World Golf Ranking event with a two-stroke triumph at the Al Ain Open.



Hill shot a final round eight-under par 62 to finish on 17-under par 193 in the tournament which forms part of the MENA Tour.

At 15 years, six months and 27 days old, Hill broke the existing record of Ryo Ishikawa as the youngest winner of an official OWGR event.

The Japanese player was 15 years and eight months when he won the KSB Cup in May 2007.

"I am shocked. If you had told me during the summer that I will be winning a MENA Tour title against professionals and become the youngest ever winner of an OWGR event, I would have laughed at the notion. I guess hard work pays," said Hill.