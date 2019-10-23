Disha Patani calls rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff ‘bhai’

Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been grabbing headlines with their rumoured love since a while now with fans cheering them on, but is there even something brewing between the two?

The 27-year-old Bharat starlet has left fans in a frenzy after she termed her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff as her ‘bhai’ [brother], leading to many questioning if they really are in a relationship.

As the actor recently did a collaboration with her beau for a number at the opening ceremony of Indian Super League in Kerala, she also turned to her social media to share glimpses from the trip and performances.

One of the pictures caught the eye of the public which showed Disha and Tiger siting together in a football ground with the caption reading: “bhai bhai.”



Check out the photo below:

While numerous social media users stand firm with the belief that the two are together, there have been speculations suggesting that the relationship buzz holds no truth to it.

Tiger’s sister and a close friend of Disha had also earlier suggested that her brother is completely single.