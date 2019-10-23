close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours a ‘silly prank’?

Wed, Oct 23, 2019
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours a ‘silly prank’? 

While many fans were counting down days till Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured nuptials in January, it looks like they will have to hold their horses for a while longer.

The buzz erupted on social media and tabloids when an invite started making rounds which showed the names of both the lovebirds as well as the name of what was supposed to be Alia’s father and acclaimed director Mahesh Bhatt, misspelt as Mukesh Bhatt.

Watch Alia Bhatt's reaction to rumours about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Source: Pinkvilla

The invite may have sparked joy amongst a number of fans but it has been termed fake by a number of publications that speculated the invite to be a prank by someone who apparently got his fact misplaced.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours a ‘silly prank’? Photo: Deccan Chronicle 

Amongst the gaffes pointed out included the spelling of Alia’s name as well as the name of her father. On the other hand, a grammatical error was also pointed out with 22nd January written as ‘22th’. 

