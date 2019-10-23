close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
Disney's Marvel to create exclusive podcasts for SiriusXM

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Entertainment said on Tuesday it would create exclusive weekly podcasts for satellite radio company SiriusXM Holdings Inc  and its online music service Pandora starting next year.

The slate of programmes will include five new series on popular Marvel characters such as Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Star-Lord.

“Audio is the next natural step to bring the Marvel Universe to fans around the world,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment.

SiriusXM bought Pandora Media Inc in a $3.5 billion deal last year amid growing competition from streaming rivals Spotify Technology SA and Apple Inc's Apple Music. 

Sirius XM, controlled by media mogul John Malone’s Liberty Media Corp, has built a name by offering more than 175 channels to car drivers, but has largely trailed Spotify and Apple in mobile and streaming content.

