Germany defeat Pakistan by 6-1 in hockey opener

Germany floor Pakistan by 6-1 on the opening day of a two-match series in Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

The green shirts scored their lone goal through Ghazanfar Ali in the 47th minute whereas, Germany scored four goals on penalty corners and were also seen dominating the field.

Though Pakistan responded well following overnight jet-lag they was unable to score on the given opportunities. No crowd or camera was allowed and the match was played in an empty stadium, owing to the importance of Olympic qualifiers to be played in four days time.

“Germany hockey had decided not to allow audience and cameras as they want their strategy to stay a secret before the Olympic qualify match,” a Pakistan team official revealed. He added that it was also of help to Pakistan.