Kareena, Karisma, Karan Johar join Malaika Arora on her birthday bash

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora, the most glamorous fitness diva of Bollywood, tuned 45 on Wednesday (today). The charming lady threw a lavish party to make her day special with the gang of showbiz girls as well as her beau Arjun Kapoor and film maker Karan Johar last night.

The Bollywood's celebrities joined Malaika to party the night away on her birthday at a club in Mumbai.



Stunning photos of fitness diva from her birthday bash with beau Arjun Kapoor and other celebrities went viral on social media. A video of Malaika dancing and having fun was also shared to amuse the fans who keep searching them on the internet to know about their favourite stars' activities.



Karan Johar and Arjun Rampal's posts with Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor give a glimpse of a fun night that the showbiz personalities had on the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl’s birthday.

Clad in mini dress, Malaika sizzled as the birthday girl and even Arjun’s half-sister Janhvi Kapoor joined the bash with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya had even shared a fun boomerang from inside the party with Janhvi and Shanaya.



