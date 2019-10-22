close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2019

Sonya Hussain shares ‘one of her best experiences’ with Instagram followers

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 22, 2019

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussain took to Instagram to share her traveling experience via train with her fans, on Tuesday.

Sonya talked about how she loved traveling via train. The actress said that she had always wanted to travel in a train and gave some useful tips to her followers too on how to make the most of their time whilst on a train journey.

“Travelling on a pakistan’s train was one of my biggest obsessions!! there is something old-school and charming about it and i finally did it !! So incase you are feeling low. Just get an ac sleeper for urself, eat , relax, read books, listen to ur favourite music, feel your country, enjoy ur time and come back after a day,” she wrote.



Latest News

More From Entertainment