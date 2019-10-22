‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: Rey joins the dark side in final instalment?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the last instalment of the franchise unveiled its teaser trailer on Monday.

The trailer, released by Disney has a number of surprises packed for fans as it hints at Rey, essayed by Daisy Riddle, joining the dark side.

Rey can be seen running through a forest along with other thrilling scenes packed with battles and thrill featuring some old familiar faces.

The trailer takes viewers through the many galaxies of the Star Wars universe and the battle between the light and dark sides of the Force represented in Daisy Ridley's Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren.

The last part of the trailer is the most intriguing, which shows Rey wearing a hood and wielding a double-sided red lightsaber, implying her conversion.

The film is set to be released in December this year.