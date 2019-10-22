Dengue Fever: Causes and common symptoms

Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, is on the rise in Pakistan and thousands of patients have been diagnosed with the disease across the country.

What is Dengue

Dengue fever (commonly known as dengue) is a disease caused by a family of viruses that are transmitted by mosquitoes.

It is an acute illness of sudden onset that usually follows a benign course with symptoms, according to experts.

Causes of Dengue

Dengue is caused by four different viruses and spread by Aedes mosquitoes - which can be identified by black and white strips on their body.

Only the female mosquitoes transfer the virus. This female mosquito is a daytime biter, both inside and outside homes. It is most active in the hours after sunrise and before sunset.

Dengue fever mosquitoes thrive in areas with stagnant water, including puddles, water tanks, containers and old tires.

Lack of proper sanitation and regular garbage collection also contribute to the spread of these mosquitoes.

It may also be noted that dengue fever is usually rampant during the monsoon and from September to December.

Symptoms of Dengue Fever

Symptoms of dengue fever usually begin after 5-6 days of infection. Also, sometimes, these symptoms are mild and can be mistaken for those of the viral infection and flu.

Some common symptoms of dengue

Severe headaches

Pain behind eyes

Severe joint and muscle pain

Fatigue

Swollen glands

Red palms and soles

Blood in urine, stools or vomit

Sudden high fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Irritability or restlessness

Skin rash

Mild bleeding from nose and gums

Note: Fever is the most common indication of dengue. However, in some cases, a person exhibits no symptoms.