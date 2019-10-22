close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2019

PML-N leader Captain Safdar arrested

Tue, Oct 22, 2019

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, Captain (Retd) Safdar has been arrested, said the party leader Ata Tarar late Monday.

"Captain Safdar was taken into custody by police near Ravi Toll Plaza late Monday," said Tarar, adding he was on his way from Bhera to Lahore.

On October 12, a Lahore's sessions court approved his interim bail till October 26 in a case regarding interference in public matters and misbehavior with the police.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to the Services Hospital as his condition deteriorated. Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister's personal physician Dr Adnan Malik stated that Nawaz required immediate in-hospital care.

