Newspaper hawker's son tops intermediate exam in Karachi

KARACHI: Hard work has finally yielded success for the son of a newspaper hawker, as Karachi’s Anas Habib clinched the first position in the Higher Secondary Certificate Annual Examinations Part-ll, 2019.



Anas Habib scored 969 out of 1,100 in the commerce group exams held under the Board of Intermediate Board of Education Karachi (BEIK), ranking first among 43,021 students.

Habib is the resident of Hussainabad, one of the neighbourhoods of Gulberg Town in Karachi.



His father Muhammad Habib is a newspaper hawker, who daily comes to Empress Market to sell newspapers in buses. Muhammad Habib barely manages to afford all the expenses for educating his son through his meagre wages.

“I wished that my son (Anas Habib) became a doctor, but he opted to secure admission in commerce. It was my son’s decision. Therefore, I supported him and finally his hard worked brought success to us,” said Muhammad Habib.

Not only Anas Habib’s father, but also his friends, relatives and neighbours were happy for his achievement in the final year exam of the intermediate level.



Speaking to media, Anas Habib said: “When I completed my matriculation in science. I wished to become a doctor. But I was interested in business and decided to get admission in the field of commerce. It’s a vast filed. In future, I will attempt CSS (Central Superior Services)."



A student of the North Nazimabad campus of Tabani's College, Anas expressed gratitude towards his teachers, parents and siblings, saying their hard work helped in his success.

Anas Habib added: “I attended coaching classes and studied course books for many hours at night. Nothing is impossible. Anyone can bring good results. Education is not someone’s private property. Those who work hard will definitely get good results.”

Two other students belonging to the same college (Tabani's) secured second and third positions in the examinations.

Muzammil Ahmed Khan, son of Masood Ahmed Khan, scored 965 marks and secured second position, while Urooba Bint-E-Riaz, daughter of Muhammad Riaz, gained 949 marks to clinch third positon.



According to a press release from the BIEK, A total of 43,021 students were registered out of which 41,985 participated in the examination.

12,888 successfully passed the exams, leaving the ratio of passing at 30.70. 110 students achieved A-1 grade, 1,084 A-grade, 2,696 B grade, 4,262 C grade, 4,230 D grade, and 506 E grade.