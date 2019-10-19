Livid with PCB, Sarfaraz fans announce protest in Karachi

KARACHI: A group of cricket fans in Karachi have announced a protest against the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed from T20I captaincy, and to express solidarity with the wicketkeeper-batsman.

A Facebook page named “Justice for Sarfaraz” has been created with the purpose of inviting people to gather outside the sacked skipper's residence in Buffer Zone area on Sunday.

“We just want to express solidarity with Sarfaraz Ahmed,” said Zain Mustafa, who created the Facebook page.

“If you talk about performances, what are the performances of other players? What have Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan done in the last few months? Why nothing [was done] against them,” he added.

Daniyal ur Rehman , another organiser of the planned protest, said that replacing Sarfaraz in Tests would have been understandable but removing him from T20I leadership was beyond logic.

“Pakistan became the number one team in T20Is. How can you sack the captain on the basis of just one bad series,” he questioned.

The organisers are hopeful of “a large number” of fans coming to support Sarfaraz.