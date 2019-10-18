SC to hear Gas Infrastructure Development Cess case on October 22

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case on the next Tuesday, October 22.

Also read: Gas infrastructure cess waiver not a free lunch, says govt

A three-member apex court bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would hear the case.



The Registrar Office had issued notices to the attorney general and other respondents in the case.