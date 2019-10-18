Penny Appeal CEO Aamer Naeem embroilled in controversy

LONDON: Leading British Muslim charity Penny Appeal’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aamer Naeem OBE is at the centre of an explosive bullying, harassment and intimidation storm following grievances launched by a number of senior executives.

Sources at the Wakefield based charity have told this reporter that a number of senior members of the charity have launched extraordinary complaints that Aamer Naeem allegedly presided over campaigns of targeted harassment, including attempts to literally drive people out of the organisation in a bid to cover his own leadership failings.

One of the complaints includes details of how one female member of staff was reduced to tears and humiliation on numerous occasions, said a trusted source at the charity.

Penny Appeal has been in news recently after its founder Adeem Younis was suspended in what some sources have described as an orchestrated coup to take power and control of one of the fastest growing Muslim charities in Britain.

The founder of the charity and serial entrepreneur Adeem Younis was told at the airport, as he landed back from a successful charity campaign with Pakistani A-lister Mehwish Hayat and Dragons’ Dens star James Caan that he was subject to a suspension.

Adeem Younis was in Pakistan for ten days on behalf of the Penny Appeal for the charitable projects of the charity near Rawalpindi.

Locks of the charity’s headquarters were changed, IT servers were removed which brought the work of the charity to a standstill for a number of weeks and full time security guards were hired to guard the building to prevent anyone unauthorised from entering the building.

This reporter has seen leaked correspondence in which a female employee has accused that the CEO and his associates of an “orchestrated takeover of the organisation in order to protect his own failures ”.

This reporter has spoken to staff who are afraid of speaking up as they fear that they will lose their jobs. They have told that the place has become a “ghost town” and a “hostile environment” where no one dares mention the suspended chair’s name because they are under instructions not to speak to him in any circumstances.

Several staff members have shared that they are being punished and suffering because of the power struggle going on between Aamer Naeem and Adeem Younis.

Further allegations and grievances include staff who are deemed to be loyal to Adeem Younis being denied door security codes as well as access to certain hard drives whilst others are being managed through fear of keeping their jobs. Both the CEO and the founder are of Pakistani origin.

A source shared that the suspension of Adeem Younis had been planned for several months and that the founder was suspended with ulterior motives”.

Aamer Naeem was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) medal in the Queen’s 2019 New Year Honours list. Penny Appeal had said at the time that the award has been given for services to “Muslim Community Development”.

Adeem Younis is know as a serial entrepreneur who founded Single Muslim site at a young age and turned it into a big success. It’s claimed that the site has helped to facilitate over 110,000 marriages. In 2018 he won Charity Chair of the Year award at the Third Sector Awards. Earlier this year, he was recognised by then Prime Minister Theresa May for his “exceptional service to the charity sector”.

The Charity Commission has confirmed that it is looking into “potential concerns” after the charity had submitted a “serious incident report”.