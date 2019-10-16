Sara Ali Khan gives six unmissable tips for self-care

Bollywood’s star Sara Ali Khan is known far and wide as the perfect style icon and is looked up to by a number of people ever since she landed her big debut.

Using her fame and star status to give some healthy tips to her fans, the 23-year-old Kedarnath actor was cited by Pinkvilla to be giving some significant advice in order to take care of oneself.

Fitness:

“The healthiest way to detox your skin is to sweat it out. It helps clear your skin from all the pore-clogging toxins. No matter how caught up I am with work or family commitments, I always include at least 30 minutes of workout in my routine, my day just feels incomplete without that.”

Nutrition:

“The 'besan ladoos', 'chole bhature' and 'kulfis' feed the soul, I agree! But it is also important to check on portions and eat healthy to ensure acne and dullness don't wear you down during these celebrations.”

Confidence:

“I strongly believe in this mantra, beauty lies in minimalism and being true to yourself. Keep it subtle, keep it original and wear your confidence.”

Hydrate:

“Always make sure to keep your body and skin hydrated. Drink enough water and moisturise your skin well. For me, putting on a sheet mask is the quickest way to hydrate my skin while I am shifting gears from hectic shoots and early morning rehearsals to late-night card parties with my friends.”

Me-time:

“The festive season can get chaotic. Grab some me-time not just for you, but also for your skin. Kick back, relax, put on a sheet mask and chill! Trust me, all it takes is 15 minutes and your skin will thank you for it.”

Sleep cycle:

“Don't compromise on your sleep! Eight hours of sleep is ideal but try to get at least six hours of shuteye during the festive madness. But no matter how late it is, don't forget to take off your make-up before going to bed. Residual make-up can cause your skin to break out.”





