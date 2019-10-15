Sara Ali Khan stuns with a powerful look and boss lady vibes on GQ cover

Sara Ali Khan has stunned her fans with yet another fierce and powerful look that featured in the famous magazine Gentleman Quarterly (GQ), a few days after she shared the cover of it too.



The 24-year-old beauty can be seen channelling her boss lady vibes with a black bralette underneath a bold pantsuit.

Sara’s monochromatic look has stolen many hearts as fans have expressed immense approval of both her attire and attitude in the photoshoot.



On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aaj Kal alongside rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

