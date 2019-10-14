Sara Ali Khan’s ‘fierce girl’ video goes viral

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan’s new promo video, showing her as a fierce girl, has gone viral.



The video, shot for a promo, shows Sara Ali Khan as a ‘fierce girl’. It shows that gender stereotypes are meant to be shattered, especially those that hold women back from living to their full potential.

Sara shared the video on her Instagram handle with a caption “Sit a certain way, eat a certain way. A lesson at being a lady everyday. But hey that's not who I am, Being a 'certain' way is not my jam.”



‘A lady must sit properly, chew with her mouth closed, laugh decently, too bad. She is busy following her own rules,” shows text of the video featuring Sara Ali Khan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aaj Kal’



She will also be seen alongwith Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1.

