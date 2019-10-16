close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 16, 2019

Disha Patani slays her comfy and stylish airport look

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 16, 2019
Disha Patani slays her comfy and stylish airport look. Photo: Pinkvilla

Bollywood's diva Disha Patani is at the top of her game lately, making fans go head over heels for her with her impeccable taste in fashion and her undying beauty.

The 27-year-old Bharat actor was nailing her airport attire making fans swoon all over her as she proved once again to be the ultimate style icon in Bollywood.

The diva arrived at the Mumbai airport as she was making her way out of the city, rocking a casual yet fashionable look with a black full-sleeved and high-neck tee, black cargo pants, joggers and aviators to complete the attire.

Also read:  Disha Patani to romance Salman Khan in ‘Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop’?

On the work front, the actor after being seen last in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan will next be seen in Malang, directed by Mohit Suri while also having the role of a Punjabi girl in the pipeline for a film by Ekta Kapoor.

Check out the photos below: 

Disha Patani slays her comfy and stylish airport look. Photo: Pinkvilla
Disha Patani slays her comfy and stylish airport look. Photo: Pinkvilla
Disha Patani slays her comfy and stylish airport look. Photo: Pinkvilla

