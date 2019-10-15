Bangladeshi delegation to visit Pakistan to monitor security arrangements: report

A delegation of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will be visiting Pakistan in the next few days in order to monitor security arrangements ahead of their women’s and Under-16 teams’ scheduled tours, according to Geo News.

The BCB delegation, as per a source close to the matter, will monitor security plans in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The BCB had talked about sending its delegation by Wednesday, the source stated, adding that their schedule had to be tweaked due to the British royal couple’s visit of Pakistan.

The forthcoming visit was also discussed by former Bangladesh captain and incumbent BCB director, Akram Khan recently.

“A security delegation will definitely visit Pakistan before the teams do,” Khan is quoted as saying.

The Bangladesh Under-16 team is expected to visit Pakistan on October 22, whereas their women’s team would do the same a day later.

Pakistan successfully hosted the Sri Lankan national team for 13 days recently, greatly alleviating security concerns of other cricket boards.