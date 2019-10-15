Zoe Kravitz to stun fans playing Catwoman in new 'Batman' film

LOS ANGELES: US charming actress Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in the new "Batman" alongside Robert Pattinson, who will take on the lead role in the film.

The Big Little Lies star will play Selina Kyle. The film comes from Matt Reeves, whose credits include Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.



The 30-year-old daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet reportedly went through a rigorous testing process that saw her compete alongside Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska and Eiza González. After Kravitz tested last week with Pattinson, she secured the part.



She follows A-listers such as Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer in portraying Catwoman -- alter ego Selina Kyle -- in "The Batman," which is due for release in 2021.



She previously voiced Catwoman in 2017´s "The Lego Batman Movie," and also appeared in Warner´s "Fantastic Beasts" films, set in the Harry Potter universe.

Her mother, actress Lisa Bonet, played Denise Huxtable in "The Cosby Show."

The casting news follows the massive commercial success of "Joker," which provides an origin story for another notorious Batman adversary, and has broken October box office records in North American theaters.

"Twilight" star Pattinson was earlier this year announced to play Batman, also known as Bruce Wayne.