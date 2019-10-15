Inam Butt wins gold in World Beach Games' 90kg category

DOHA/Karachi: Pakistan’s champion Wrestler Inam Butt added another feather to his cap on Monday when he won the Gold medal in the World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.

Inam, 30, remained undefeated throughout the day in 90kg weight category of wrestling competition to outclass all his opponents.

In the final bout, Inam was once 0-2 down against Georgian Dato Marsagishvili but things changed in last 15 seconds of the bout when Inam overpowered his opponent and took him down to clinch five important points to win the fight with score of 5-2.

Soon after his victory, Inam raised Pakistan’s flag and ran around the arena where he won the gold medal.

Earlier, Pakistan’s most decorated wrestler of recent years, had downed Spain’s Pedro Jacinto Garcia Perez 3-0 in the semi final, after remaining undefeated in his group matches.

Inam finished on top in his group by winning all the four matches. In first bout of the evening, Inam Butt had defeated Adao Rafael to kick off his campaign with a win.

He later defeated Wrestlers from Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“It was tough group for me, but I had prepared well for the championship,” Inam told geo.tv from Doha.

“In the final, I was mentally prepared as I had defeated Marsagishvilli in group matches. But, he was very aggressive in the gold medal bout. After he got an initial point, a point was awarded to him that was supposed to be for me, but I didn’t lose hope,” Inam told about the final.

Inam revealed that in final moment he grabbed his opponent and took him down and brought Pakistan’s flag on top once again.

“It is proud feeling, it is only because of your prayers,” Inam said.

The young wrestler added that he wants to dedicate his medal to people of Kashmir who are suffering for last two months.

Talking about this future, the champion wrestler said that he’s set to play in national games and then he will go to Nepal for South Asian Games.

He, however, was disappointed with the government and the Pakistan Sports Board because of cold shoulder treatment towards wrestlers.

“Even before the World Beach Games, we didn’t get enough training opportunities. I trained at my AKHARA for six months and the PSB invited me for camp only three weeks before the event,” he highlighted.

“Now I have to play Olympic qualifiers but there’s no ray of hope for me. I can’t go anywhere for training purpose,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Arif Hasan – president of Pakistan Olympic Association – said that he telephoned Inam soon after his victory and congratulated him.

“It was a proud feeling talking to a world beater,” Hassan told geo.tv

“Inam needs the government’s support for training in Russia and for Olympic qualifiers. Will someone help him or this will be forgotten too?” he questioned.