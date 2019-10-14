close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
Web Desk
October 14, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan was not happy with me, says Deepika Padukone about 'Chennai Express'

Mon, Oct 14, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan was not happy with me, says Deepika Padukone about Chennai Express. Photo: IMdB

While Chennai Express remains one of Deepika Padukone’s most iconic films, what went behind cameras may be poles apart from the actual reality.

The 34-year-old Padmaavat starlet revealed at MAMI Jio Mumbai International Film Festival that Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty were not too happy with her during the filming process.

She recalled one of the scenes where the actor and director were trying to figure out how to improve one of her scenes as she added that comedy sequences are mostly tricky: “One can’t prepare for scenes like these. It just happens spontaneously. But at the end of the day whatever you do with conviction becomes honest.”

Further talking about a probable sequel of the film said: “I’ve been after Rohit (Rohit Shetty) to take Meenamma forward. If something comes along, I will happily do it.”

Right now, the actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film with Ranveer Singh, titled 83, which essays India’s story to World Cup glory in 1983. 

