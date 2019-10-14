close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
October 14, 2019

Atif Aslam takes over India with Coke Studio’s rendition of ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’

Mon, Oct 14, 2019
Atif Aslam takes over India with Coke Studio’s rendition of ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’. Photo: YouTube.

Pakistan’s shining star Atif Aslam may have enchanted all Coke Studio fans with his rendition of the classic Wohi Khuda Hai in Pakistan but the singer’s melodic vocals have also won over fans from across the border despite him being banned in India.

Indian fans were head over heels for the 36-year-old Tajdar-e-Haram hit maker as they could not help but gush over his powerful delivery of the iconic hamd that opened Coke Studio’s 12th season earlier this week.

Social media users could not help but point out that while Aslam remains barred from entering India’s showbiz, his magical and enchanting voice is still making waves and taking over social media platforms in the neighbouring country.

As per reports, the cover of the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan original song even landed amongst the top ten trends on YouTube in India.


