Akshay Kumar receives flak on social media for pro-Modi tweet

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who recently conducted an exclusive interview of Narendra Modi, received flak on social media over a tweet praising the Indian prime minister.

The Indian actor had heaped praise on Modi for uploading a video of him cleaning the beach and advising the picnickers to not litter the seashore.

Akshay Kumar is one of the actors who are considered close to the extremist Bharatiya Janata Party and never loses an opportunity to shower the Indian PM with praise.

Modi’s ‘beach cleaning’ tweet prompted a flood of response on the internet including several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher.

But, it was Akshay Kumar, who holds Canadian nationality, who received flak from the social media users.

“Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the best leaders are those who lead with an example! Also it is such a great activity to stay fit and at the same time keeping our public places clean,” the 'Houseful' actor had said.

“Your leader is Justin Trudeau not Modi,” one twitter user responded.



