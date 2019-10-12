Anne Hathaway reveals how she pranks people asking about her pregnancy

Hollywood’s leading lady Anne Hathaway may have kept mum about her second baby being on the way but makes sure to poke fun at all those inquisitive about her baby number two.

During an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the 36-year-old Princess Diaries actor revealed that she has a ball of a time messing with people when it comes to her second child’s name.

“It’s really cruel, but I enjoy it so much. Everyone’s so sincere about it and happy for you and being nice to you and all those things, so I like to twist that,” she said talking about her pregnancy.

She revealed that the tradition was initiated by her husband when their firstborn was on the way as he used to “try to come up with names that are beautiful-sounding but will make other people intensely uncomfortable.”

“With Jonathan, we came up with the name ‘Quandré,’. And then you correct them, and they never get it right,” she said with a chuckle.