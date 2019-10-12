Ranveer Singh lost control of his emotions during 83’s World Cup scene

B-Town megastar Ranveer Singh has maintained his image of giving his heart and soul to all the characters he essays and this is exactly what he did with his role in 83 as well.

Kabir Khan, director of the highly anticipated Kapil Dev-biopic, during a conversation with Mumbai Mirror revealed that while shooting one of the World Cup winning scenes, the actor broke down in tears.

"We shot for five days at the Lord's stadium in London, entering the members only Long Room where no camera ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, and then (we) stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir,” he said.

“And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted 'Cut'," he added.

"Among those on the balcony was also Clive Lloyd's son who, like Gordan Greenidge and Malcolm Marshall's sons, is playing his father in the film. We had legends like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Vivian Richards dropping by.



“That day, Clive Lloyd, captain of the '83 West Indian team which had crashed to 140 all out to give us an unlikely win, was there to support his son. When we urged him to come closer, he quipped that he didn't want see the Cup being given away for the second time in his life," he continued.

