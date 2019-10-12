Arjun Kapoor shares throwback picture with Janhvi, Rhea and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is not one to shy away from expressing love for his sisters as he has once again taken the internet by storm after posting a childhood picture with his siblings.



The throwback photo that features Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea and Anshula Kapoor has been making rounds on the internet since quite a while now.

The endearing photo gives a glimpse into the strong bond that the siblings share. While Arjun is seen sporting a Lakers jersey, Anshula is caught smiling goofily to the camera.

Rhea is sitting in between with Janhvi, the toddler, in her lap. The caption of the picture reads: “My Childhood Swag was always high !!! @kobebryant 4 life @nbaindia !!! Also the sister s weren’t too shabby either... @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @janhvikapoor #flashback #baller4life #swagkapoor #issavibe.”

Check it out the picture here:







