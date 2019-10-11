Pakistan summons Ahluwalia to condemn Indian firing across LoC on Oct 10

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia again on Friday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sharda, Nezapir, Satwal and Bagsar Sectors on Thursday, said an official press statement.

The indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army at Sharda sector of the LoC martyred a child and wounded 16 others.

“One innocent child Faizan s/o Faiz Mir aged 10 years embraced shahadat and others sixteen innocent civilians, including six children and two ladies, sustained serious injuries. In addition to that, two got injured including a lady in Nezapir, three got injured including a child and a lady in Satwal Sector, and one got injured in Bagsar Sector,” said the statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations, said the FO.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

“The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement added.