Djokovic suffers upset exit in Shanghai quarters

SHANGHAI: World number one Novak Djokovic was stunned in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals by young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets on Friday.

He will now play another highly promising talent in his Saturday semi-final match against 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev.

The seventh-ranked Tsitsipas recovered from losing the opening three games in just seven minutes to shock the reigning champion 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

He sealed the deal with a gleeful smash and held both arms aloft.

Tsitsipas has now defeated the top-ranked Serbian twice in their three matches -- further proof that the 21-year-old is a serious contender at the top of men´s tennis.

After a dreadful start, he found his feet in the second set, winning on a tie break, then went 3-1 up in the decider when Djokovic planted his forehand wide on the third break point.

It was a double celebration for the young Greek, who has also confirmed his place in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

He did so after fourth-ranked Medvedev tamed self-styled "wild horse" Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to canter into the semi-finals. Fognini was vying for a place at the Finals.

Djokovic, 32, said that he is fully recovered from a shoulder injury.

He did not drop a set in winning the title in Tokyo and had carried that form into Shanghai -- until he came across Tsitsipas.

Medvedev -- another of the next generation -- sent down 12 aces to help see off Fognini and said: "I don´t know what happened, my serve was crushing it."

The Russian has a 12-0 record in quarter-finals this year and Djokovic this week described him as "very complete" player.

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, faces young German Alexander Zverev later Friday in his quarter-final.

The other match is between Austria´s Dominic Thiem, who beat Tsitsipas to the China Open title on Sunday, and Italy´s Matteo Berrettini.

US Open champion Rafael Nadal is not in Shanghai because of a wrist injury.