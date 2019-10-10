Bad blood boils between Fogini and Murry at Shanghai quarter-finals

Tennis star Fabio Fognini on Thursday said that he and three-time Grad Slam champion Andy Murray share similarities as they both like to complain, after their match at the Shanghai Masters descended into acrimony.

Bad blood boiled on Tuesday when the Italian defeated the Briton in three bitter sets, during which Murray told Fognini to "shut up".

Afterwards, the former number one accused 12th-ranked Fognini of shouting while he played a critical point.

The 32-year-old Fognini attempted to play down the row.

"What do I have to say? I have to say something?" Fognini replied when asked what he made of Murray's accusations.

"I don't have to defend myself. The past is the past, I have known him since we are 14.

"And that's it... I've nothing to say."

Pushed as to what he made of being told to "shut up", Fognini said: "I don't (won't) shut up. He has his character, I have mine, and that's it."

Fognini, who defeated Russia's Karen Khachanov to reach the last eight in Shanghai on Thursday, queried the need to make peace with three-time Grand Slam champion Murray.

"Peace? I told you, we know each other really well," said Fognini.

"Inside the court we are almost the same because most of the time I'm complaining and he's complaining.

"But that's part of my job, so I've nothing to say."

Reports suggested that Fognini and Murray, who clashed at the net towards the end of their tetchy match, followed the row on afterwards.

"We talked normally," said the Italian.

Fognini put on another colourful display to reach the Shanghai quarter-finals.

The Italian had several prickly exchanges with the chair umpire and the crowd in a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Khachanov.

Fognini collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official in Italian.