PCB ups National T20 Cup prize monies to 'incentivise' players

FAISALABAD: The upcoming National T20 Cup not only presents an opportunity to the fans to witness action-packed cricket, but it also serves chances to the players to bag lucrative prize money, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced in a press release.

After the restructuring in the domestic structure, the winning prize money for the tournament has seen a 100 per cent surge as the team to be crowned the champions of the National T20 Cup on October 24 will pocket Rs5 million.

The runner-up will get Rs2.5m and the top performers of the tournament — player of the tournament, best batsman of the tournament, best bowler of the tournament and best wicketkeeper of the tournament — will get Rs100,000 each.

The player-of-the-match award is worth Rs25,000, while player-of-the-final will be getting Rs35,000.

The boost in the prize monies aligns with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) policy of rewarding top-performing players.

The increase, however, is not limited to the prize monies as the match fee for the National T20 Cup has also been increased from the past season.

The players in the playing XI of either of the six cricket associations' sides will earn Rs40,000 per match, which represents a Rs10,000 increase from the past season.

There’s an increase of 113 per cent in the match fee for the non-playing XI players too as they will be getting Rs16,000 during the tournament.