CJCSC Hayat calls Indian annexation of Kashmir illegal

RISALPUR: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said on Thursday that India’s annexation of Kashmir is illegal, adding that the occupied valley is Pakistan’ s jugular vein.

The CJCSC was addressing the passing out parade in Risalpur, where he said that Pakistan considers the Indian-forced annexation of Kashmir as illegal.

He further said that until the Kashmir issue is resolved peacefully, regional peace will be threatened.

The CJCSC said that the issue of occupied Kashmir should be resolved according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Earlier today, a Pakistani soldier was martyred and two civilians injured after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control in Baroh and Chirikot sectors, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

On Tuesday, Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to protest the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along LoC .

Pakistan said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws.