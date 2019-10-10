Altaf Hussain charged in UK for 'encouraging terrorism' in Karachi

LONDON: The founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has been charged by Scotland Yard in incitement speech inquiry for Intentionally Encouraging or Assisting Offences, Contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007.



The MQM leader had appeared at the Southwark Police Station in South London on Thursday for the third time in four months to face the police grilling in relation to the incitement speech inquiry.

He will be produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court where the charges will be read out to him.

The charges were allowed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The police announced that the MQM founder has been charged in relation to 16 August 2016 speech, which was made from London to Karachi and violence followed as a result of that speech.

"Detectives from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have today, 10 October, charged a 66-year-old man with a terrorism offence in connection with speech made in August 2016," the police said in a statement.



"Altaf Hussain (17.09.1953), of Abbey View, Mill Hill, NW7, was charged under section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006 with encouraging terrorism, namely: On 22 August 2016 published a speech to crowds gathered in Karachi, Pakistan which were likely to be understood by some or all of the members of the public to whom they were published as a direct or indirect encouragement to them to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and at the time he published them, intended them to be so encouraged, or was reckless as to whether they would be so encouraged."

Hussain has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 10 October, the police said.