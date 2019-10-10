Mark Ruffalo reacts strongly to Ellen’s defence of Bush

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has reacted strongly to famous TV host Ellen DeGeneres defending former US president George W. Bush.

The latest controversy surrounding the American talk show host and George Bush has also left Hollywood divided with many big names taking sides on the issue.

It all began when DeGeneres was spotted watching an NFL game in Dallas with Bush and his wife Laura.

When the talk show host came under fire for hanging out with a former US president, who is accused of committing war crimes during the Iraq war, she defended Bush.

On her show, she said: “Here is the thing. I am friends with George Bush, in fact, I am friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have.”

She added that when she says be kind to one another, “I don’t mean people that think the same way as you do.”

However, "Avengers" actor Mark Ruffalo responded strongly and said: “Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars — emotional & otherwise — inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness.”



Like Ruffalo, many other also felt that her defense downplayed the severity of the crimes committed during the Bush tenure, such as launching a war on Iraq.

On the other hand, some Hollywood celebs backed their favourite host, including Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell and Gwen Stefani.







