Djokovic begins Shanghai defence with easy win

SHANGHAI: Novak Djokovic made a fast start to the defence of his Shanghai Masters crown on Wednesday, easing past young Canadian Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Fresh from winning career title 76 in Tokyo, the world number one will play big-serving American John Isner in the last 16 after a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 32-year-old Djokovic cantered to the win over the 20-year-old Shapovalov in just 70 minutes.

The Serb is getting back to his best after pulling out of the US Open in the last 16 with a shoulder injury.