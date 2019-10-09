Humayun Saeed showers praise on latest TV series Alif

There is nothing like reading a heartwarming message from one actor to another in the film fraternity.



And we got just that this week, when superstar Humayun Saeed wrote an inspiring and heartfelt review of the new television series, "Alif."

On Instagram, Saeed posted a black and white picture of himself and the leading cast of the show.

“Blown over after watching the first episode of Alif. An all-round fantastic effort by the entire team,” the post on Instagram read.

The actor then delved into details and the acting skills of the featured cast and the producer, who happens to be his wife, Samia Humayun Saeed.

“Beginning with Umera Ahmed, credit goes to her for the soulful yet refreshing concept. All the actors, Hamza, Sajal, Kubra and even young Pehlaaj are simply outstanding, looking forward to Manzar Sahab and Ahsan’s performances as well."



"Impeccable direction by Haseeb Hassan. But most of all, extremely proud of Samina and Sana for consistently maintaining excellent production quality and executing this project with so much passion and hard work,” the post read.

Saeed added that the project was a “big risk” as it did not have a “run-of-the-mill plot”.

“I hope you will continue to deliver such clutter-breaking content. After watching Alif, it seems that our industry is headed in the right direction and I really hope it will go on to change the landscape of TV production in our country,” he concluded.

Alif premiered on October 5.

