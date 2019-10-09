Yasir Hussain to star in Disney movie?

It seems that Yasir Hussain has his sights set on Hollywood as he may have quietly made his debut in Disney’s The Princess Diaries.

The 35-year-old actor, who is currently in America with his fiancée Iqra Aziz, took to Instagram to break the misleading news.

According to the movie poster, the star has apparently been working under the mass media company secretly but the cheeky caption that accompanies it shows that the actor is probably pulling everyone's leg.

"Hollywood debut #theprincessdiaries #yasirhussain #usa #hollywood #celebrate," the post read.

The actor was spotted in Disneyland which is most probably where he snapped the photo.