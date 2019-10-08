Selena Gomez, Niall Horan spark romance buzz with latest picture

Former One Direction member Niall Horan and singing sensation Selena Gomez have left the rumour mills buzzing after the two were spotted on an intimate outing together.

A picture doing the rounds on social media shows the 26-year-old Irish singer standing close to the ‘Year Without Rain’ hitmaker with his arm around her shoulder, sparking speculation of something brewing between the two.

Much to the dismay of fans, however, the hearsay was soon refuted by a report on E! News that cited the grapevine as saying: “Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends. They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years."



"They both always have been very supportive of each other's music and have talked about collaborating before,” added the source.

This marks the second time the duo piqued the interest of tabloids with linkup buzz, as earlier the two were reportedly spotted getting intimate with each other at Jenna Dewan’s 35th birthday party.