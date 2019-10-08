Richard Gere, Sylvester Stallone got into a fistfight over Princess Diana, writes Elton John

Globally celebrated singer and songwriter Elton John’s soon-to-hit memoir already has the world talking as it involves a number of startling revelations, including a complex love triangle surrounding Princess Diana.

The 72-year-old musician looked back at the time he once threw a party which ended up in acclaimed Hollywood actors Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone getting into a fistfight over none other than Princess Diana.

He wrote that at that point in time, Diana had recently split with Prince Charles while the ‘Pretty Woman’ actor had broken up with model Cindy Crawford: "Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other.”

"As the rest of us chatted, I couldn't help notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of looks he kept shooting them, Diana and Richard Gere's newly blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone at all," he wrote.

"I think he may have turned up to the party with the express intention of picking Diana up, only to find his plans for the evening ruined," he continued.

He added that while dinner was being served, the two actors went missing from the scene but were later found by John’s husband David Furnish "squaring up to each other, apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fist-fight."

"After dinner, Diana and Richard Gere resumed their position together in front of the fire, and Sylvester stormed off home,” he wrote further.

John’s memoir will be ready to hit shelves on October 15.