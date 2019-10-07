Ranveer Singh gets scolded by Anushka Sharma on stage

Nobody can forget the magical chemistry that Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh shared during the latter’s debut film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ but it looks like the endearing friendship that the two have, still manages to charm the audience.

The two megastars and former flames were at an event recently where they left the audience in splits over their adorable banter and humour.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor donning a black suit and a hat walked on to the stage with a cane in his hand and started speaking about success and had turned to the ‘Zero’ starlet to ask:



“Let us ask the very beautiful and talented Anushka Sharma what does success means to you?”

However, much to his dismay, the actor answered the question by reminding him that he isn’t the host of the show.

This little banter led to the audience erupting in laughter while Ranveer flew away.

