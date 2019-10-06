Alif charms the audience, reigns over Twitter, YouTube after airing

Alif, merely hours after going on-air with its first episode, has already managed to charm the viewers, and the figures are proof enough of the drama serial's popularity.

The touching story being aired on Geo Television’s entertainment channel Harpal Geo soared through the charts after getting aired on YouTube as it garnered more than one million views merely hours after it was unveiled.

The Haseeb Hassan-directorial was all the rage on each social media platform as fans found themselves completely laced with the heart-touching story, the stellar performances and the beguiling cinematography.

Soon after the first episode aired on Harpal Geo as well as YouTube, ‘Alif’ also managed to attain the spot of Twitter’s number one trend in Pakistan with social media users singing praises of the much-awaited show’s magnificent opening.

The show, based on Umera Ahmed’s novel by the same name, comprises of a star-cast including Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Ali, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahsan Khan, Kubra Khan, Manzar Sehbai, Saleem Mairaj and Lubna Aslam.