Facebook agrees to provide training to Pakistani entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR: The social networking giant has agreed to train young Pakistani entrepreneurs and businessmen, it emerged Sunday.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, the Facebook delegation in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra agreed to provide training to the emerging talent.

Facebook, as per the report, will hold training and consultation sessions with entrepreneurs and business community of the province and create awareness about importance of robust online presence.

The minister welcomed the initiative and termed it a milestone for technological development of the province.

He said the US firm will hold an inaugural event in Peshawar soon.