Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - LIVE updates: Shadab removes Gunathilaka, much to Pakistan's relief

Pakistan have begun their pursuit of a 166-run target against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Pakistan innings

Babar Azam and Ahmed Shehzad opened the innings for Pakistan, whereas Kasun Rajitha and Nuwan Pradeep shared the new ball for Sri Lanka.

After a decent first over, Pakistan were dealt twin setbacks as they first lost Azam and then Umar Akmal was out on a first-ball duck.

With the team in trouble, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed walked in to partner Shehzad. But their partnership did not last long as Shehzad played a poor stroke where his feet did not move and he ended up edging one to his stumps.



Sri Lanka innings

Earlier, Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando opened the innings for Sri Lanka, whereas Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf shared the new ball for Pakistan.



The Sri Lankan pair started confidently and did not have to take much risk early on. The loose balls they dispatched with ease and on the few good ones they had luck on their side. They were 50-0 at the end of 5 overs.

The in-form Gunathilaka manhandled the Pakistani bowlers and brought up his 50 in just the 8th over.

Imad Wasim bowled a tight 9th over, giving away just four runs and that forced Gunathilaka to be a bit more adventurous in the next one bowled by Shadab Khan.

The risk eventually made him vanish as the leggie trapped the impressive leftie in front of the wickets. Gunathilaka contributed 57 off just 38 balls laced with 8 fours and a six.

The loss of Gunathilaka slowed down the Sri Lankan innings and they were dealt a second blow in the 15th over when Shadab's direct hit sent Fernando walking back to the pavilion.

With just 5 overs to go, Sri Lanka were 126-2 and lost the momentum slightly, although could still target 180.

Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain had a difficult first two overs but he came back strong in his third, getting Banuka Rajapaksha out with a fast yorker.

He picked up another in the 19th over, with Dasun Shanaka lofting a slower ball at deep long-on where Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad almost had a collision. Akmal caught it though.

Hasnain removed another the very next ball, which when combined with his first on the last ball of his previous over, made it three on three balls or a hat trick. Few realised it in that moment, however.

Hasnain's wickets and some incredibly tight bowling by Mohammad Amir restricted Sri Lanka to 165-5 in their 20 overs.

The Greenshirts have a dominant T20I record against the islanders, and have won their last six encounters dating back to 2015.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Banuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt), Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep