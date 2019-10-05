JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman promises 'war' against PTI government

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that his 'war' with the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would only end when he had sent the government packing.

Talking to the media in Peshawar ahead of his Azaadi March against the ruling party scheduled for later this month, Rehman said that the entire country would be turned into a war-zone for the political spectacle.

JUI-F plans to stage a long march to the capital Islamabad on October 27 against the economic policies of the government, which the party says have destroyed the life of the common man.

"We will keep changing our strategy to adapt to circumstances as we move ahead with our plan," Rehman told reporters, adding that a flood of people from all over the country would join the march.

The JUI-F chief demanded that the existing parliament be dissolved and new elections be held in Pakistan to assuage the concerns of his party. He also said he hoped the opposition joined him on the march.

Rehman lamented over the increasing inflation, joblessness and the slowdown in business activity because of the policies of the incumbent government.

Asked about the possibility of his arrest, Rehman reiterated that he was not afraid of being arrested, but only focused on overthrowing the incompetent government for the people of Pakistan.

The JUI-F chief, who heads several religious seminaries, also criticized attempts to reform religious education, stressing that it was a sensitive issue that needed to be dealt with accordingly.

Rehman dismissed concerns about his sit-in threatening law and order in the country, saying his politics was different from PTI, Awami Tehreek and other parties who had staged sit-ins before.