Post-surgery Taylor Swift freaks out over a banana

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was in for a surprise when she was shown a post-surgery video of herself on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon show.

The singer was a guest on the late night show to promote her seventh studio album Lover, but was in for a surprise when host Jimmy Fallon pulled up the hilarious video, leaving the audience in a fit of giggles and Swift shell shocked.

To make matters even more embarrassing for the star, she quickly learned that the culprit behind the video was her own mother, Andrea Swift.



“Your mom may or may not have videotaped you after surgery and she gave us the video!” Fallon reveals to Taylor.



The video showcased the star attempting to pull a banana from a bunch, but Swift becomes visibly distressed when it was not the one she was hoping to get. Her mother in turn, tried to console her distraught daughter and reminded her to calm down.

“That wasn’t the one I wanted!” Swift whined in the video.

“Stop, you can’t cry! That’s not supposed to be what you’re doing!” Andrea said.

After overcoming the embarrassing moment the star jokingly took a jab at her mother for betraying her.

“That’s on television!” she said.

“She was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you (Fallon)!”



The 29-year-old tried to justify herself and said that she underwent Lasik eye surgery and admitted that she was on “some pretty hardcore pills".