Bismah Maroof to captain Women’s Global Development Squad

Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) named Pakistan's Bismah Maroof as captain for a tour of Australia where they will get to play against Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) teams and be part of different WBBL squads for their first-round tournament matches — International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in a media release.

The 28-year-old Pakistan captain, who has represented her country in 103 ODIs and 100 T20Is, will lead a 13-member squad comprising players from eight countries who get to play six T20 matches in what is the fourth such exposure tour announced by the ICC.

This tour is being organised in association with Cricket Australia and comes after similar programmes in England (in July 2018 and July 2019) and Australia (November 2018), all of which have provided exposure to players from outside the leading cricket teams.

The maximum representation in the squad is from Thailand, who boast three players including captain and leading spinner Sornnarin Tippoch —who is ranked 22nd among bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings.

Bismah says she is “very excited” at the opportunity of leading the WGDS side.

“It’s an honour to be leading this side. This is an excellent platform provided by the ICC for players of different sides. As captain, I will try my level best to share my experiences on and off the field. There will be girls from different cultures and it will be a new challenge for me." said Maroof.

“I have led my country, where I know all the players, but this will be new experience. It is an important platform, where we will play against star players of the Big Bash. My own game will also develop in a new environment and I will be able to help the Pakistan team in future,” she added.

ICC Women’s Cricket Manager Holly Colvin feels the WGDS squads play a vital role in improving the standard of the women’s game, which is at a key juncture.

“The women’s game has caught the imagination of fans in recent years and it is important that we provide opportunities for players and coaches outside of the leading teams to learn from world-class players and test themselves against the best. The WGDS is a great way to develop this talent pool and we are really looking forward to more such initiatives," said Holly Colvin.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is just over four months away, so it is exciting that these players have the chance to play in Australian conditions, some for the first time, particularly the Thailand players having qualified for a global event for the first time. I’m confident Bismah’s leadership and the opportunity of playing against quality opposition will help them improve as players.”

The WGDS squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain, Pakistan), Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia), Lara Martiz (Ireland), Hannah Rowe (New Zealand), Kaia Arua, Tanya Ruma (Papua New Guinea), Katie McGill, Sarah Bryce (Scotland), Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Naruemol Chaiwai (Thailand), Sean Trouw (Head Coach – Netherlands), Peter Ross (Assistant Coach - Scotland)

Fixtures (all T20s):

Wednesday, 9 October: WGDS v Melbourne Renegades/Melbourne Stars Combined XI

Thursday, 10 October: WGDS v Strikers; WGDS v Melbourne Renegades/Melbourne Stars Combined XI

Friday, 11 October: WGDS v Adelaide Strikers

Sunday, 13 October: WGDS v Hobart Hurricanes/Tasmanian Tigers Combined XI

Monday, 14 October: WGDS v Hobart Hurricanes/Tasmanian Tigers Combined XI