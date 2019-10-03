Nida Dar hopes Big Bash gig will open doors for women's cricket

Karachi: Pakistan women's cricket team all-rounder Nida Dar on Thursday said that her stint with Big Bash League team Sydney Thunders will not only benefit her, but her team members as well.

According to Geo , Dar said that she will share her experience with her teammates and will try to open doors for other players to feature in the league.

Dar was signed by Sydney Thunders earlier this week for this year’s Women Big Bash League, which starts on October 18th. She is the first Pakistani woman to be signed by a Big Bash team.

The all-rounder said that it was her dream to partake in the league and make Pakistan proud.

“Be it a league or any other competition, I participate as a representative of Pakistan and I will try to give my best in the league,” she said.

“To be selected for such a top league is an achievement for me,” Dar added.

The 32-year-old, who has played 96 T20Is and 71 ODIs, made her T20I debut in 2010 and joined former captain Sana Mir as the nation’s leading wicket-taker with 88 wickets. Furthermore, Dar has scored 1086 runs at an impressive strike rate of 96.27 in the shorter format as well.

She is leaving for Australia on October 5th where she will join her team mates for pre-league training.

“I will surely learn a lot from this league. You know that Australia has top level cricket with top players participating in it, which will help me learn about their game, attitude and mindset,” she said.

“I will surely transfer my knowledge and learning to my fellow players."

She added that the Women’s Big Bash League is an extremely tough event but is keen to make a name for herself which will help her improve as a cricketer.

Nida highlighted that Australia will also host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 from 21 February to 8 March and the Big Bash stint will provide her great opportunity to learn about the cricketing atmosphere there.

“I am hoping the experience I will gain by playing in the Women’s Big Bash League will allow me to provide valuable feedback to the Pakistan team management. It will help us prepare better for global tournaments,” she said.



