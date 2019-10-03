Nida Dar to sideline Bangladesh series for Big Bash League

KARACHI: All-rounder Nida Dar has been given the all-clear by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to skip the upcoming home series against Bangladesh later this month, for the Women Big Bash League.

Dar was signed by Sydney Thunders for the coming season which starts from October 18th. The 32-year-old will leave for Australia this week to prepare for the league.

Bangladesh women's team is set to play five ODIs later this month in Pakistan, with the board confirming that it has made a strategic decision to exempt Dar from the home series.

“As participation in the Women’s Big Bash League is being seen as a critical and timely experience that will benefit both Nida and the Pakistan women’s cricket team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020," the board said in a statement.

"The decision has been made to exempt her from the home series against Bangladesh from 26 October to 4 November,

“The series against Bangladesh will count towards the ICC team ranking but will not be part of the ICC Women’s Championship."

Dar, on Wednesday, became Pakistan’s first-ever woman to sign a contract with Big Bash team.

PCB hopes that Nida’s participation in the league will help her gain experience ahead of major ICC events in which Pakistan is scheduled to participate.