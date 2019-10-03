close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
Gadgets

Web Desk
October 3, 2019

Huawei Mate 30 price in Pakistan, Huawei Mate 30 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 03, 2019

The Huawei Mate 30 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 139,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Mate 30.

Huawei Mate 30 FeaturesHuawei Mate 30 Specifications
Operating System
Android v10 (Q)
Display
6.62 inches (16.81 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Design
Waterproof, IP53
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 990 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
40 + 16 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras
24 MP Front Camera
Battery
4200 mAh battery with Super Charging
Wireless Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Huawei Mate 30 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Mate 30 in Pakistan.

