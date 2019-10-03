Huawei Mate 30 price in Pakistan, Huawei Mate 30 Mobile prices and specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 139,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Mate 30.

Huawei Mate 30 Features Huawei Mate 30 Specifications

Operating System

Android v10 (Q)

Display

6.62 inches (16.81 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Design

Waterproof, IP53

Performance

HiSilicon Kirin 990 Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

40 + 16 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras

24 MP Front Camera

Battery

4200 mAh battery with Super Charging

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Huawei Mate 30 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Mate 30 in Pakistan.