Thu Oct 03, 2019
Gadgets

Web Desk
October 3, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 03, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 219,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus FeaturesSamsung Galaxy S10 Plus Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Design
Slim Design
Waterproof, IP68
Performance
Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
12 + 12 + 16 MP Triple Rear Cameras
10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
Battery
4100 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in Pakistan.

