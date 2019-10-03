Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 219,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Design

Slim Design

Waterproof, IP68

Performance

Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

12 + 12 + 16 MP Triple Rear Cameras

10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras

Battery

4100 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in Pakistan.